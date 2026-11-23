Oil prices edge higher as Middle East shipping and refinery attacks support crude

Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.11%, to $92.67 a barrel by 0423 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 16 cents, or 0.19%, to $83.57 a barrel.

Oil prices were little changed in Asian trade Monday as investors weighed a risk premium stemming from persistent shipping and refinery attacks in the Middle East against diplomatic efforts to end the war.





Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.11%, to $92.67 a barrel by 0423 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 16 cents, or 0.19%, to $83.57 a barrel.





Both benchmarks had fallen earlier in the session, with Brent down $1 to $91.57 a barrel and WTI hitting a session low of $82.63. Brent declined 4% last week and WTI 5%.





Fighting in the unresolved U.S.-Israeli war against Iran continues to support oil prices. On Sunday, the Houthi movement claimed it attacked a Saudi Arabian oil refinery, while the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported multiple attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.





Bahrain said an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile-and-drone assault on U.S. military positions in the kingdom, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.





"A tense US-Iran stalemate increasingly looks like the base case through year-end, but Trump can still flip-flop over the prospect of renewed military action," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.





"The ebb and flow of threats and harsher rhetoric from Washington and Tehran will likely continue to drive the marginal geopolitical risk premium in crude, while keeping prices broadly rangebound unless either side takes more concrete steps towards escalation," Hari added.





In Turkiye, talks Sunday at the global climate conference COP31 collapsed for the first time since 2009 after nations could not agree on including a statement on the phase-out of fossil fuels in a final text.





Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producing countries have said fossil fuels will play a role in the economy for the foreseeable future and lobbied to keep any mention of fossil fuels out of the text, observers at the conference said. OPEC had earlier defended fossil fuel use at the conference.





OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on Nov. 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.



