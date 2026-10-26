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Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission

Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $2.23, or 2.16%, at $101.04 per barrel by 0426 GMT. Brent crude futures were down $2.21, or 1.89%, at $114.51.

Web Desk October 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Oil prices fell Monday after surging last week to near six-month highs, as hopes of easing hostilities between the United States and Iran tempered concerns, though persistent attacks on key producer Saudi Arabia kept investors wary.


U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $2.23, or 2.16%, at $101.04 per barrel by 0426 GMT. Brent crude futures were down $2.21, or 1.89%, at $114.51.


On Friday, prices settled nearly $3 higher after Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns. Brent finished the week up 6% and WTI ended 2.3% higher.


On Sunday, Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran as part of an effort to de-escalate regional tensions in coordination with the United States, an official briefed on the situation said.


"Concerns over renewed military hostilities in the Middle East, which drove much of last week's crude rally, have eased this morning, but the reprieve may prove temporary," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.


Hari said U.S. President Donald Trump has not dispelled market expectations that strikes on Iran could still follow after the November 3 midterm elections.


"We therefore expect volatility to remain elevated, with risks still skewed to the upside," she added.


Despite the mediation talks, attacks continued over the weekend, with the Houthis saying they struck an airport and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Saudi Arabia said Sunday it had intercepted more missiles and drones.


The effects of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28 continue to reverberate as companies adjust to disruptions to commercial shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait caused by the conflict.


On Monday, the energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and Singapore said state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco will start storing crude oil in Singapore from the second half of 2027, to shore up the resilience of Aramco's supply chain in the region.


"While supply risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remain firmly entrenched, the current pullback appears more reflective of position adjustments and risk management rather than any meaningful improvement in the underlying supply situation," said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insight at Phillip Nova.


The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, reinforced concerns about the supply situation, saying Monday at an industry event in Singapore that he does not expect energy markets in 2027 to return to where they were before the Iran war.

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