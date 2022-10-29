Advertisement
  • Court
  • CJ IHC Athar Minallah visits Adiala for second time
CJ IHC Athar Minallah visits Adiala for second time

Articles
  • Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah visited Adial Jail today
  • This is his second visit to the jail after the report of torture on the prisoners
  • IHC has also termed the jail as a Concentration Camp over the tortures
RAWALPINDI: Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah visited Adial Jail today for the second time.

As per details, his visit was to scrutinize the facilities at Adiala and the Secretary Ministry of Human Rights and Commissioner Islamabad were also present at the moment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CJ has been visiting the jail for the second time after the report regarding the torture of the prisoners surfaced.

Earlier, Chief Justice Athar Minallah paid a visit to Adiala Jail over the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners.

Athar Minallah said that he visited the Adiala Jail to meet the staff and the administration. 

On the other hand, IHC termed Adiala Jail a Concentration Camp over the tortures of detainees mentioned by the Human Rights Commission.

According to the details, the Islamabad High Court has issued an inquiry order on the issue of torture and inhumane treatment of prisoners in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

As per the order issued by the Islamabad High Court, the allegations made in the petition filed by the prisoner are not baseless in the opinion of the judge.

Also Read

IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp
IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp

IHC termed the Adiala Jail a Concentration Camp over the tortures of...

