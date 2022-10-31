Advertisement
Edition: English
Imran Khan submits reply to SC in contempt case

PEMRA bans airing, re-airing of Imran Khan’s speech, press conference

  • Imran Khan submitted his reply to the SC in the contempt of court case
  • Imran Khan’s counsel sought time till November 3 for the submission of a detailed response
  • The case was filed in the SC regarding Imran Khan’s sit-in in the capital against the incumbent government.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted his reply to the Supreme Court (SC) in the contempt of court case against him.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry submitted the response on behalf of Imran Khan and sought time till November 3 for the submission of a detailed response.

“I respect the judiciary but am unaware of the assurance given by the PTI leadership on my behalf to the court,” Khan said and assured that there was “no question” of him knowingly violating an undertaking.

The case was filed in the SC regarding Imran Khan’s sit-in in the capital against the incumbent government.

The SC last week sought a reply from PTI chief in this regard.

The court had ordered that the PTI chairman and his lawyers submit an answer by October 31 on the violations committed by the party during the May 25 march.

