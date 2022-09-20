Advertisement
Rockstar Games issues statement in response to GTA 6 leak

Rockstar Games issues statement in response to GTA 6 leak

Rockstar Games issues statement in response to GTA 6 leak

Rockstar games GTA 6

  • Rockstar Games has released a statement about the leak of GTA 6.
  • The studio says it is disappointing but doesn’t expect any long-term impact on GTA Online.
  • Leaks include 90 in-development videos and source codes for GTA 5 and GTA 6.
Rockstar Games has made an official statement about the huge leaks of GTA 6 information that happened over the weekend.

Even though there was no doubt that these Rockstar Games for GTA 6 leak were real, many people were waiting to see what the company would do.

Overall, the studio’s message says that it is “extremely disappointed” that this is happening, but it doesn’t expect any long-term effects.

As many know, a hacker unlawfully accessed and downloaded GTA 6 content. This includes 90 in-development videos and the source codes for GTA 5 and GTA 6.

The hacker wants to sell GTA 5’s source code and is willing to blackmail Rockstar Games for GTA 6’s.

This matter is ongoing, but the source code has not been sold, the hacker’s accounts have been deactivated, and their position may have been compromised by another hacker. It’s unclear if Rockstar Games is aware of them.

Rockstar Games’ message is glum. It says it doesn’t expect any long-term impact on GTA Online or ongoing initiatives like GTA 6.

This may be corporate-speak to reassure consumers and stockholders. GTA Online might be inundated with hackers and cheaters if GTA 5’s source code falls into the wrong hands.

Take a look:

GTA 6 could have the same security vulnerabilities. Hopefully, Rockstar will find the culprit and keep the status quo.

The statement ends with the intention of keeping working on the next GTA game and introducing it to everyone when it’s ready.

Leaking behind-the-scenes details aren’t the ideal method to announce a game. Hopefully, that won’t diminish Rockstar’s reveal.

Rockstar thanks fans for their support. Those who sympathise with Rockstar developers whose incomplete work leaked online may be overwhelmed by critics of the footage, which makes no sense.

Unresolved issues, Unfounded criticisms from GTA 6 leaks have spread to Saints Row, making a bad situation worse.

Hopefully, Rockstar will learn from this, and when the game is released, people will know how much labour goes into it.

