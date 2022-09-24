UK police arrested alleged hacker of GTA 6

Advertisement
  • UK police are holding a 17-year-old who is suspected of hacking.
  • GTA 6 is one of the largest games leaked ever.
  • The person may have also broken into Uber.
A 17-year-old alleged hacker was arrested by police in the UK. Reports say that the arrest has something to do with the hacking of Rockstar Games that led to a major leak of GTA 6. The person may have also broken into Uber.

According to Matthew Keys’ sources, the arrest was the outcome of a City of London Police, UK National Cyber Crime Unit, and FBI investigation.

Keys said the police and/or FBI will release further details today. The city of London Police said it had “no further information to share at this stage.”

GTA 6 is one of the largest games leaked ever. The hacker uploaded test footage from the highly anticipated game last weekend.

Rockstar, which keeps its development process secret, verified the leak Monday.

It said that the incident wouldn’t slow down development and that players would be “properly introduced” to the next big game when it was ready.

This month, Uber was hacked. The company said the hacker didn’t access user accounts, but as of Monday, it was still assessing the damage.

Uber highlighted reports that the same person or group hacked Rockstar. The hacker may be tied to Lapsus$, it stated.

One of the leaders of Lapsus$ is said to live in Oxfordshire, where the 17-year-old was arrested.

In March, a US news agency said researchers and hackers identified a 16-year-old from Oxford as a member of the organisation.

In the same month, City of London Police detained seven teens with Lapsus$ ties, although it wasn’t clear if the Oxford kid was among them. Other targets include Microsoft, Okta, and T-Mobile.

