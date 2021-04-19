Aiman, Minal giving us major sister goals in a recent video

Adsense 300×250

Twin sisters of Pakistani showbiz, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are giving us some major sister goals in a recent video Minal shared on her Instagram.

A new filter doing rounds on Instagram is loved by the netizens and the twinnies also jumped in to use that filter.

“We killing it! Duh,” the caption read.

The fans are simply loving their bond and gushing over their timeless beauty and siblings goals.

Earlier, Acclaimed showbiz stars Aiman and Minal remembered their late father in a heart-wrenching post.

Aiman and Minal Khan’s father, Mubeen Khan had passed away on December 31, 2020, due to severe health issues.

Taking to Instagram, the Behadd starlet shared a candid photo of her and her sister looking at the dimly lit sky.

The caption explained the purpose of them looking upwards. “Watching you watching us,” she captioned the post.

Fans were deeply touched by the post as many showered their love and prayers on the duo.