Ali Azmat Contracts COVID-19; Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Pakistan’s popular singing star Ali Azmat has contracted the novel Coronavirus, he announced via his social media.
Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a jocular video and revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona,” he captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
Ali Azmat also requested his fans to take this virus seriously and urged them to stay home and stay safe.
Soon after his announcement, fellow celebs and friends wished a swift recovery to him.