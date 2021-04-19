Ali Azmat Contracts COVID-19; Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan’s popular singing star Ali Azmat has contracted the novel Coronavirus, he announced via his social media.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a jocular video and revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Azmat (@aliazmatofficial)

Ali Azmat also requested his fans to take this virus seriously and urged them to stay home and stay safe.

Soon after his announcement, fellow celebs and friends wished a swift recovery to him.