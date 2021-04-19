Adsense 970×250

Ertugrul Bey’s New Video Makes Round On Social Media

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 10:47 pm
Ertugrul Bey
The Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey never fails to impress his fans and followers with his talents and different hobbies.

This time, the Dirilis: Ertugrul actor showcased his water surfing talent to the world. The Turkish actor shared a video on his Instagram story in which he can be seen surfing like a pro!

Watch:

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan gained popularity for portraying the role of Ertugrul Ghazi in the historic Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

People around the world, especially Pakistanis fell in love with the character as well as with Engin Altan Duzyatan. The drama series shows the history of how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Earlier, Ertugrul Bey shared a story featuring the Ramadan Mubarak theme. In the caption, he wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world”.

