Adsense 970×250

#GiveRoyaltiesToArtists: Pakistani celebrities launch campaign on social media

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 09:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
#GiveRoyaltiesToArtists
Adsense 300×250

Pakistani celebrities have launched a new campaign “#GiveRoyaltiesToArtists” on social media, demanding royalties for their work they deserve.

The campaign was started after veteran actress Naila Jaffery demanded royalties of the re-runs of her dramas for her cancer treatment.

On Sunday evening, Pakistani celebrities turned to social media platforms; Instagram and Twitter, and posted a photo with the #giveroyaltiestoartists hashtag, highlighting ‘it is time to make this happen’.

Many actors including Mahira Khan, Yasir Hussain, Mansha Pasha, Sakina Samo, Zara Noor Abbas, Armeena Khan, Kübra Khan, Asad Siddiqui, and others raised their voices to demand royalties for the artists.

Zara Noor Abbas said, “In every industry, there are some rules. Some laws. Let’s have it set in ours too. Let’s acknowledge the ones who ENTERTAIN you on the COST of their lives. #giveroyaltiestoartists”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

Asad Siddiqui wrote,

“In tough times, solidarity is the force. We stand together, hand in hand. #giveroyaltiestoartists”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asad Siddiqui (@asadsidofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sakina Samo (@samosakina)

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Adnan Siddiqui
2 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the first jab of the...
Ertugrul Bey
2 hours ago
Ertugrul Bey’s New Video Makes Round On Social Media

The Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey never fails to...
Shehzeen Rahat Nikkah pictures
2 hours ago
Shehzeen Rahat Treats Fans With Her Beautiful Nikkah Snaps

Pakistan's showbiz actress Shehzeen Rahat, who had recently tied the knot, has...
Hania Aamir
4 hours ago
Hania Aamir Has Super Powers Now

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir revealed that she has become more powerful and...
Aiman Minal sisters goals
7 hours ago
Aiman, Minal giving us major sister goals in a recent video

Twin sisters of Pakistani showbiz, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are giving...
Ali Azmat Coronavirus diagnosis
7 hours ago
Ali Azmat Contracts COVID-19; Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Pakistan's popular singing star Ali Azmat has contracted the novel Coronavirus, he...

Recent News

Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
5 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
15 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
19 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
43 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...