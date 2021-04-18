Adsense 300×250

Pakistani celebrities have launched a new campaign “#GiveRoyaltiesToArtists” on social media, demanding royalties for their work they deserve.

The campaign was started after veteran actress Naila Jaffery demanded royalties of the re-runs of her dramas for her cancer treatment.

On Sunday evening, Pakistani celebrities turned to social media platforms; Instagram and Twitter, and posted a photo with the #giveroyaltiestoartists hashtag, highlighting ‘it is time to make this happen’.

Many actors including Mahira Khan, Yasir Hussain, Mansha Pasha, Sakina Samo, Zara Noor Abbas, Armeena Khan, Kübra Khan, Asad Siddiqui, and others raised their voices to demand royalties for the artists.

Zara Noor Abbas said, “In every industry, there are some rules. Some laws. Let’s have it set in ours too. Let’s acknowledge the ones who ENTERTAIN you on the COST of their lives. #giveroyaltiestoartists”.

Asad Siddiqui wrote,

“In tough times, solidarity is the force. We stand together, hand in hand. #giveroyaltiestoartists”

