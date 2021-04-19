Adsense 300×250

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir revealed that she has become more powerful and strong than ever before.

The Ishqiya actress took to her Instgram account and shared a heart touching post. She wrote,

“Patience is emotionally draining. Every time I have come across an obstacle along the way; that has made me fall face first, scrape my knees and bleed my palms; I have cried and howled and complained. Why me! Why again!”

She went on to write,

“Then with time the wound heals. The pain lessens. Then you can’t even remember what the obstacle looked like but you remember what it felt like.

The recovery is painful but the strength acquired is uncanny. Now I still remember what it felt like when I took the fall but I don’t care what you looked like because I have super powers now.”

Earlier, Hania attended Shazia Wajahat’s birthday bash celebrated at the mesmerizing beach. Along with Hania, many other renowned celebrities were at the party.

Hania donned a white crop shirt with black jeans. She styled her look with classy black sun shades and french braided hair.

Take a look!