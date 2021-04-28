Adsense 970×250

“I am very happy with Falak” – Sarah Khan Grateful For Her Loving Husband

Arhama Altaf

28th Apr, 2021.
Sarah and Falak
One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is winning the hearts of their fans since they tied the knot.

Undoubtedly, Sarah and Falak are couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife. They are the happiest newly marrieds we’ve seen in a long time.

However, in a recent interview, the Sabaat starlet opened about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, adding: “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

Furthermore, the blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Sarah Khan added.

Earlier, Falak Shabir took to his Instagram story and indicated good news of parents-to-be and fans just can’t wait for the official announcement.

The snap shared by Shabir showed a couple and the woman being pregnant. “This is the beauty of a relationship. SubhanAllah,” he wrote along with the story.

Falak Shabir Sarah Khan

