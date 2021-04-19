Justin Bieber to star in Friends reunion special

Adsense 300×250

Hold your breath as Friends reunion is becoming more exciting. Justin Bieber has joined the squad and has filmed scenes wearing Ross Geller’s famous “Spudnik” potato costume from an episode.

Justin is all set to appear alongside lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

‘Baby’ singer has long been a fan of friends, he was just ten years old when filming was completed in 2004.

A source said, “Justin was honored to be involved and didn’t mind sending himself up wearing a ridiculous costume.

“It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it.”

There are chances that Matt will recreate the scene where Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes and does lunges.