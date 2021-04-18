Adsense 970×250

Kate Middleton Wore Queen’s Pearl Necklace to Prince Philip’s Funeral

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 12:52 pm
Kate Middleton Queen necklace
Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday as his funeral ceremony took place at St George’s Chapel. Kate Middleton became a center of attention.

Princess Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as she attended the funeral of Prince Philip.

She wore Queen’s jewelry with her solemn, all-black outfit. In the photos, she was seen wearing pearl earrings and a pearl choker. The necklace was also worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The necklace was reportedly a gift to the queen from the Japanese government and was made by Garrad. The Queen was previously seen wearing it when she visited Bangladesh in the 80s.

Princess Diana had worn the same pearl for a 1982 visit to the Netherlands.

This is not the first time Kate had worn the piece. She donned the same choker at Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th-anniversary celebration in 2017.

