Kim Kardashian wishes elder sister Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

The American TV star Kim Kardashian wished her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday, saying “I love you too the end of time and beyond”.

Sharing childhood throwback photos with Kourtney, Kim wrote “Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash!”.

“The person on this planet I’ve known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL about Kourt…There’s NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others’ ideals are and I admire that so much! You always stick up for what’s right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for!.”

“I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!,” Kim Kardashian further said.