Adsense 970×250

Nadia Khan reveals how she is enjoying her first Ramadan after marriage

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 12:10 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nadia Khan wedding
Adsense 300×250

Actress and host Nadia Khan is over the moon as she got married this year. She is enjoying her first Ramadan with her husband Faisal.

Nadia Khan is working on her own YouTube channel ‘Outstyle with Nadia Khan’. She is making entertaining vlogs and content to inspire her fans with her work. She keeps updating about her daily life and her life with her family.

Recently, the Kam Zarf actress shared a new vlog in which she revealed how she spent the first Day of Ramadan Mubarak with her husband. She wished her fans Ramadan Mubarak and featured her life routine in a short vlog.

She revealed how she went out for groceries for the holy month, how she and Faisal eat sehri, how she spent quality time with her kids, and how her day was.

Taking to Instagram, Nadia shared a teaser of the vlog whereas she shared her full vlog on her YouTube channel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Khan (@outstylewithnadia)

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Adnan Siddiqui
2 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the first jab of the...
Ertugrul Bey
2 hours ago
Ertugrul Bey’s New Video Makes Round On Social Media

The Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey never fails to...
Shehzeen Rahat Nikkah pictures
2 hours ago
Shehzeen Rahat Treats Fans With Her Beautiful Nikkah Snaps

Pakistan's showbiz actress Shehzeen Rahat, who had recently tied the knot, has...
Hania Aamir
4 hours ago
Hania Aamir Has Super Powers Now

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir revealed that she has become more powerful and...
Aiman Minal sisters goals
7 hours ago
Aiman, Minal giving us major sister goals in a recent video

Twin sisters of Pakistani showbiz, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are giving...
Ali Azmat Coronavirus diagnosis
7 hours ago
Ali Azmat Contracts COVID-19; Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Pakistan's popular singing star Ali Azmat has contracted the novel Coronavirus, he...

Recent News

Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
6 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
15 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
19 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
44 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...