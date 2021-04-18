Nadia Khan reveals how she is enjoying her first Ramadan after marriage

Adsense 300×250

Actress and host Nadia Khan is over the moon as she got married this year. She is enjoying her first Ramadan with her husband Faisal.

Nadia Khan is working on her own YouTube channel ‘Outstyle with Nadia Khan’. She is making entertaining vlogs and content to inspire her fans with her work. She keeps updating about her daily life and her life with her family.

Recently, the Kam Zarf actress shared a new vlog in which she revealed how she spent the first Day of Ramadan Mubarak with her husband. She wished her fans Ramadan Mubarak and featured her life routine in a short vlog.

She revealed how she went out for groceries for the holy month, how she and Faisal eat sehri, how she spent quality time with her kids, and how her day was.

Taking to Instagram, Nadia shared a teaser of the vlog whereas she shared her full vlog on her YouTube channel.