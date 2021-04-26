Adsense 300×250

Oscars 2021: in the 93rd Academy Award Thomas Vinterberg wins the best international academy award. While receiving the award Thomas remembered his late daughter and get emotional.

Thomas Vinterberg speech was for his daughter, Ida, who passes away in a car accident in 2019. During his speech, Thomas was trying to hold his tears and sadness. Danish film director Thomas dedicated this Award to his late daughter.

Vinterberg, 51, stated in his speech that:

“Four days into shooting, the impossible happened,” Vinterberg said during his acceptance speech. “An accident on a highway took my daughter away, someone looking into a cell phone. And we miss her and I love her.”

He added, “Two months before it, we shot this movie, and two months before she died, she was in Africa,” he said. “She wrote me a letter, she had just read the script and she was glowing with excitement. She loved this, she felt seen by this, she was supposed to be in this.”

“If anyone dares to believe she’s here with us now, you’d be able to see her clapping and cheering with us,” he continued. “We ended up making this movie for her as her monument.”