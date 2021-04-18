Pakistan Consulate Houston Invites Meera as Guest of Honor

Adsense 300×250

Actress Meera Jee has achieved in the US as she was invited by Pakistan Consulate Houston.

Taking to Instagram, she posted some photos she had with prominent officials. In the caption, the nazar actress described how she was honored. She also revealed that she is working on a film and the shooting will begin in Texas and California soon.

“Caption? Pakistan Consulate Invites Meera as Guest of Honor and appreciated her work and dedication for Women Empowerment Thank you Pakistan Consulate Houston and Consul General Abrar HASHMI and his wife Samia to honor me and give me the platform of Pakistan in front of many Pakistanis and special Thanks to Rehan Siddiqi for making this possible and getting me the opportunity to be in Oscar as well as the new Movie project with major Pakistani stars the shooting will begin in Texas and California soon.”