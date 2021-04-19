Shehzeen Rahat Treats Fans With Her Beautiful Nikkah Snaps

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan’s showbiz actress Shehzeen Rahat, who had recently tied the knot, has treated fans with her beautiful Nikkah pictures posted on her social media today.

Shehzeen took to her Instagram and shared stunning Nikkah snaps along with her husband and left netizens gushing over the cute couple.

She also revealed that the actress did her makeup and hairstyling by herself at the event.

Earlier, Shehzeen Rahat cleared up the controversy and confusion among fans saying, “A lot of people confused nikkah with rukhsati but for now we got nikkahfied, rukhsati will take place later this year, Insha Aa Allah!”

Moreover, the newlywed actress can be seen donned in a beautiful white dress pairing it with a beautiful purple dupatta. Her husband, Shoaib Lashari can be spotted looking at his wife with loving eyes.

Shehzeen Rahat is an emerging Pakistani actress who has shown the true essence of acting as a supporting actress in various dramas and films of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry such as ‘Tum Ho Wajah’ and ‘Khaani’.