Adsense 970×250

Shehzeen Rahat Treats Fans With Her Beautiful Nikkah Snaps

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 10:30 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shehzeen Rahat Nikkah pictures
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan’s showbiz actress Shehzeen Rahat, who had recently tied the knot, has treated fans with her beautiful Nikkah pictures posted on her social media today.

Shehzeen took to her Instagram and shared stunning Nikkah snaps along with her husband and left netizens gushing over the cute couple.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

She also revealed that the actress did her makeup and hairstyling by herself at the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

Earlier, Shehzeen Rahat cleared up the controversy and confusion among fans saying, “A lot of people confused nikkah with rukhsati but for now we got nikkahfied, rukhsati will take place later this year, Insha Aa Allah!”

Moreover, the newlywed actress can be seen donned in a beautiful white dress pairing it with a beautiful purple dupatta. Her husband, Shoaib Lashari can be spotted looking at his wife with loving eyes.

Shehzeen Rahat is an emerging Pakistani actress who has shown the true essence of acting as a supporting actress in various dramas and films of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry such as ‘Tum Ho Wajah’ and ‘Khaani’.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Adnan Siddiqui
2 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the first jab of the...
Ertugrul Bey
2 hours ago
Ertugrul Bey’s New Video Makes Round On Social Media

The Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey never fails to...
Hania Aamir
4 hours ago
Hania Aamir Has Super Powers Now

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir revealed that she has become more powerful and...
Aiman Minal sisters goals
7 hours ago
Aiman, Minal giving us major sister goals in a recent video

Twin sisters of Pakistani showbiz, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are giving...
Ali Azmat Coronavirus diagnosis
7 hours ago
Ali Azmat Contracts COVID-19; Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Pakistan's popular singing star Ali Azmat has contracted the novel Coronavirus, he...
Sarwat Gilani
8 hours ago
Who was Sarwat Gilani’s first friend?

TV and film industry actress Sarwat Gilani has expressed her love for...

Recent News

Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
7 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
16 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
20 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
44 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...