Pakistan’s emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans since her debut in the showbiz industry and never failed to impress the viewers with her stellar performances.

Hiba played many roles in Pakistani Dramas and gained popularity within a very less time. She is much adored among her fans and admirers.

Recently, the Fitoor starlet revealed that she has been receiving marriage proposals since she was in 6th standard.

Seems like the actress receives proposals because people think she would make a perfect sanskari bahu in real life as well.

Moreover, Hiba Bukhari has also revealed about how her life partner should be. During an interview, she had detailed the traits she seeks in him.

Hiba said,” I like my life partner to be like me because you can’t impose and dictate to the other person”.

“He should know his boundaries and be a good human too. I also design my boundaries as per Allah’s guidance.”

Also, I want him to be a loyal person, my mother says if a person will be loyal to his family only then he will be loyal to wife,” the actress added.

Furthermore, Hiba Bukhari has a decent personality and she always impresses people with her stylish and beautiful looks.

Earlier, the 33-year-old actress left her fans mesmerised with her soothing voice after she recited a Naat “Main To Panjtan Ka Ghulam Hoon” in her melodious voice.