Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris win ACM Awards, see list of winners

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 11:27 am
Thomas Rhett Maren Morris
Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place on Sunday and singer Maren Morris won the award of the female artist of the year.

She won the title for the second consecutive year.

Morris said, “Thank you so much. I and the ladies were just laughing our butts off during the commercial break, so I feel just really, really happy to be in a category with women who were not able to tour this year but brought so much heat to the game, to country music this year.”

She also talked about her fellow nominees  Ashley McBrydeCarly PearceKelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert. “You’ve inspired me so much, to no end. Even in a year where no one has gotten to play shows, I have heard some of the best music out of all of you this past year. So thank you so much for inspiring me.”

“This category is not about who can sing their ass off or entertains the best, even,” she continued. “I kind of considered this category to be who tried their best in a year where it was very weird and no one could really do what they were made to do, but I really appreciate all of my peers for voting for me, it means so much … I love you country music, thank y’all.”

On the other hand, singer Thomas Rhett has become the male artist of the year. He had won the title in 2017. 

Thomas said, “This is absolutely unbelievable,” “I just want to say thank you so much to the ACMs, this is absolutely incredible.”

Here is the complete list of winners: 

Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Album of the Year

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Female Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Male Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Single of the Year

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Song of the Year

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Video of the Year

“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

National On-Air Personality of the Year

Kix Brooks, American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

On-Air Personality of the Year – Major Market

Double-L – Lois Lewis, KNIX-FM – Phoenix, AZ

On-Air Personality of the Year – Large Market

Lexi & Banks – Lexi Papadopoulos, Jared Banks – KUBL-FM – Salt Lake City, UT

On-Air Personality of the Year – Medium Market

Buzz Jackson – KIIM-FM – Tucson, AZ

On-Air Personality of the Year – Small Market

Steve, Ben and Nikki – Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas – WXBQ-FM – Bristol, VA

Radio Station of the Year – Major Market

KNIX-FM, Phoenix, AZ

Radio Station of the Year – Large Market

WQDR-FM, Raleigh, NC

Radio Station of the Year – Medium Market

KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, CA

Radio Station of the Year – Small Market

KKNU-FM, Eugene, OH

