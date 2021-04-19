Tweeple compare Nida Yasir with Halime Sultan because of her latest look

Adsense 300×250

The world’s famous Turkish web series Dirilis Ertugrul gained very much popularity in the heart of Pakistanis. Some of the big names are included in our entertainment industry.

Recently, Pakistan’s famous TV host Nida Yasir during a talk show on a private TV channel dressed similarly to the lead character Halime Sultan played by Esra Bilgic from the series, and the Dirilis fans could not resist trolling her.

However, the outfit was much different from the actual one. But netizens trolled Nida Yasir for apparently coping Halime Sultan have a look at the public’s reaction.

Halime Sultan😍 Halki anch py

bhuni hoe

Halime

Sultan😂 pic.twitter.com/AbiA2d7FVM — T U B A ☄ (@ViRgoGirL_T) April 16, 2021