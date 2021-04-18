Video: Every mother wishes for a son like Ali Zafar, find out why?

Adsense 300×250

Ali Zafar’s new video with his mother has gone viral on social media platforms and mostly liked by the mothers.

Danyal Zafar on his Instagram story shared a video of his mother and brother Ali Zafar while watching Danyal’s new drama serial Taana Baana, however, in the video, the Channo singer can be seen messaging his mother’s feet.

In the video, Ali Zafar’s mother Kanwal can be seen stopping Danyal from making a video of the two of them, while Ali Zafar is smiling and telling his younger brother to ask before making the video!

Take a look!

It may be recalled that Ali Zafar’s brother Danyal Zafar has recently made his debut in the drama industry. The actor has revealed in an interview that he auditioned for the Disney film “Aladin” in 2017 and was shortlisted the next day.