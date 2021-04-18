Adsense 970×250

Why Hina Altaf likes to keep her life a little private?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 06:33 pm
Hina Altaf
Pakistani actress Hina Altaf is quite active on social media, however, the actress does not post many photos or videos with her husband Agha Ali. 

Recently, a social media user asked the Pagli actress why the couple doesn’t share many pictures on Instagram, to which Hina replied,

A lot of people ask me the same question. I don’t feel like posting anything or everything about our lives judgemental behavior, people passing comments, and assuming things on their own at times doesn’t feel good. So I like to keep my life a little private. “

However, Hina said,

“But this is not a suggestion to anyone. You’re the boss of your life. So you better do only what makes you happy. And having professional life yet personal life which is not on display all the time keeps me happy and at peace.”

Hina also revealed that earlier her mother-in-law cooked biryani while she was in Lahore.

Hina Altaf got married to Agha Ali in May 2020. The celebrity couple tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony during coronavirus lockdown. There were no rumors about their dating or anything related to their personal lives.

Just like every other celebrity shows off their marriage proposal, this couple decided to keep their private life away from public eyes. However, in a recent interview, actor Agha Ali told how he proposed the love of his life.

He said, “It wasn’t an actual proposal. You can call it a proposal. However, I didn’t go down on my knees. I asked her about her views on getting married and settling down in life.”

The Mehram actor went on to add, “After getting a positive reply from her (Hina Altaf), I then told my mother and she contacted Hina. I then asked Hina if she wants to spend the rest of her life with me.”

