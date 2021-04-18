Adsense 300×250

iHeart Awards is just around the corner and BTS Army from around the world has started a trend WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK on Twitter to vote for the South Korean band to win in the categories of Best Fan Army, Best Music Video, and Fave Choreography.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a star-studded event celebrating the most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations throughout 2020 and some of them in 2021.

This year’s award event will feature live performances from several superstar artists including Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, and many others.

Check out the WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK trend.

DYNAMITE needs to 84.613.155 streams to reach 900M on Spotify Life Goes On – 33.922.914 ▶️ 300M

The Truth Untold – 1.993.425▶️200M

Daechwita -1.894.420▶️100M

Answer: Love Myself – 4.136.900▶️100M WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK #BTSARMY #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BcwaQE3rkQ — ᴮᴱelly⁷ FILM OUT 💜 BTS (@elly__Darling) April 18, 2021

“i do believe your galaxy

i want to listen to your melody”

-Magic Shop💜 WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK I’m voting for #BTSARMY as #BestFanArmy at the 2021 #iHeartAwards (@BTS_twt) pic.twitter.com/hAUjDHvfux — amethystplum (@yell0wmuffinn_) April 18, 2021

I see we are doing mass attack for this category – I wouldn’t miss it!!! WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK 50/50

I vote #BTSARMY for #BestFanArmy at the 2021 #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7dpVpclsfq — Anna⁷⟬⟭ Film Out ⟭⟬ 🐳 (@dzieckoziemi) April 18, 2021

WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK@BTS_twt “We are not 7 with you”

“We are forever bulletproof” pic.twitter.com/2HiIxGGPNC — Priscilla Taehyung (@PriscillaTaehy8) April 18, 2021