Adsense 970×250

WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK top trends on Twitter ahead of iHeart Awards

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 10:12 pm
Adsense 300×600
WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK
Adsense 300×250

iHeart Awards is just around the corner and BTS Army from around the world has started a trend WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK on Twitter to vote for the South Korean band to win in the categories of Best Fan Army, Best Music Video, and Fave Choreography.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a star-studded event celebrating the most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations throughout 2020 and some of them in 2021.

This year’s award event will feature live performances from several superstar artists including Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, and many others.

Check out the WORLDWIDE BTSARMY ATTACK trend.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Adnan Siddiqui
2 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Receives First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the first jab of the...
Ertugrul Bey
2 hours ago
Ertugrul Bey’s New Video Makes Round On Social Media

The Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey never fails to...
Shehzeen Rahat Nikkah pictures
2 hours ago
Shehzeen Rahat Treats Fans With Her Beautiful Nikkah Snaps

Pakistan's showbiz actress Shehzeen Rahat, who had recently tied the knot, has...
Hania Aamir
4 hours ago
Hania Aamir Has Super Powers Now

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir revealed that she has become more powerful and...
Aiman Minal sisters goals
7 hours ago
Aiman, Minal giving us major sister goals in a recent video

Twin sisters of Pakistani showbiz, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are giving...
Ali Azmat Coronavirus diagnosis
7 hours ago
Ali Azmat Contracts COVID-19; Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Pakistan's popular singing star Ali Azmat has contracted the novel Coronavirus, he...

Recent News

Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
8 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
17 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
21 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
45 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...