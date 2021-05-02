Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother

Adsense 300×250

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle her father had to face to find medical care for her mother.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote:

“Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same.”

Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

In another tweet, she asked, “People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?”

People are losing their loved ones, family . Who do we blame? Has our system failed? — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

A day after India’s daily Covid cases passed the grim 400,000 mark for the first time, the country registered 3,689 deaths — the highest toll reported in a day so far. As many as 392000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.