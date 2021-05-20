Kurulus: Osman: Episode 59 Creates History!

The 59th episode of the Turkish drama “Kurulus: Osman”, which aired on Wednesday (19th May), was “at the top of ratings and social media”.

The official page of Kurlus: Osman on Instagram confirmed the news.

Kurulus: Osman shows the life of Usman Bey, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, It is the sequel to the hit TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”.

Earlier, the first episode of the second season of the drama series Kuruluş Osman broke all records after it was premiered on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Kuruluş: Osman Season One showed the struggle of young Osman, son of Ertugrul Ghazi against the Mongols and the enemies in the Kluchsayar fort.

The first season ended at the end of June 2021.