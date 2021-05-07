Double Click 970×250

Mahira Khan’s New Photos Are A Treat To Sore Eyes

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 12:22 am
Mahira Khan new photos

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has always stunned people with her mesmerizing photos. The Humsafar actress recently struck a pose in a black outfit.

Mahira Khan’s photos are making rounds on the internet in which the actress can be seen flaunting her flawless beauty in black attire.

Mahira’s dress is embellished with heavy silver embroidery and cutwork. She completed her look with silver jewelry and her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Take a look!

Earlier, Mahira Khan shared a beautiful, simple, without a make-up photo of herself in which all the moles and pores are clearly visible on her face. Her brown eyes are what seem to captivate fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

