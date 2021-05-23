Double Click 970×250

Nausheen Shah Is Fed Up With Mothers Forcing Daughters To Get Married

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 07:46 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nausheen Shah

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah is fed up with all the mothers who force their single daughters to get married ASAP!

She expressed her frustration via Insta Story as she wrote,

“This happened only in this country if you are not married your mother will remind you every day.”

She went on to say,

“Shaadi kerlo shaadi kerlo nahi kerne shaadi bhaai jaan choro”

In another post, the Rehaai actress also highlighted how women force married women to have children.

“And If you’re married and childless everyone would rub it in your face every single day.”

She went on to write,

“Bachay karlo Bachay karlo, nahi karnay bhai maaf kardi jaan choro.”

Earlier, Nausheen Shah was in the headlines for being the “uninvited” guest at Yasir Hussain’s wedding.

Leading Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah had earlier said that she is sorry for Yasir because there are definitely some serious mental problems with him. She additionally said, “I am also sorry for Iqra that she is his partner. Disappointed with Yasir’s words, I expect him to apologize.”

Talking to the media, Nausheen Shah said, ” I don’t even go to anyone’s house, how can I go to a wedding if I am not invited? The fool is known by his speech and the wise man by his silence. Yasir himself called me and invited me to the wedding.”


Adsense 728×90

Read More

Christian Betzmann
15 mins ago
Christian Betzmann Shares His Side Of Story After Breaking Up With Zoya

On Saturday (22nd May), Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had announced her breakup with...
Sahir Ali Bagga COVID Jab
5 hours ago
Sahir Ali Bagga Gets His First COVID Vaccine Shot

Pakistan's singing sensation has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
6 hours ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
7 hours ago
Are Sarah Khan & Falak Shabir Expecting Twins?

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
Yasra Rzivi welcomes baby boy
8 hours ago
Congratulations are in order for Yasra Rizvi As She Welcomes Baby Boy

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasra...
sana javed
9 hours ago
Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Christian Betzmann
15 mins ago
Christian Betzmann Shares His Side Of Story After Breaking Up With Zoya

On Saturday (22nd May), Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had announced her breakup with...
coronavirus death
40 mins ago
Coronavirus: At least 11 more patients died in Sindh during past 24 hours

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh has reported 1,529 new...
Prince Harry
1 hour ago
Prince Charles May Cut Off Harry If He Continues To Publicly Attack Queen

There is the possibility that Prince Charles may cut off Prince Harry...
psl 6
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Schedule Of Remaining PSL 6 Matches Delayed

The schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League sixth edition (PSL 6)...