Double Click 970×250

Pakistani Celebs Raise Voice For Innocent Palestinians Amid Israeli Air Strikes

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 12:44 pm
Adsense 300×600
Gaza Air Strikes Pakistani Celebs

Amidst the ongoing airstrikes by the Israeli Forces in Gaza, Several Pakistani celebrities have voiced support for innocent Palestinians being martyred and injured.

So far, at least 20 people have been martyred and 80 people left wounded as Israel launched military airstrikes in Gaza following intensified tensions between the law enforcement agencies in Jerusalem with Palestinian civilians.

However, netizens, human rights activists and many prominent personalities from across the globe have denounced the attack and demanded world leaders to take proper notice.

Similarly, showbiz celebrities from Pakistan have joined the bandwagon to express their outrage over Israel’s apartheid against the Palestinians.

Actress Neelam Muneer Khan penned a touching prayer for the Muslims for Palestine.

Acclaimed actress Saba Qamar took to her Instagram to express solidarity and condemned the brutal act of terrorism.

Saba Qamar

Singer Farhan Saeed lambasted at the silence of world leaders over the apparent “terrorism” continuing in Jerusalem.

Singer Asim Azhar is also saddened over “Israel’s continuous oppression” against innocent Palestinian Muslims.

On the other hand, Naimal Khawar Khan begged her followers to share and speak up about the cruelties happening in Palestine.

Note that the death toll has soared to 20 in ongoing Gaza airstrikes with 520 reported injuries, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the victims include nine children. The youngest victim was 10-years-old, Gaza health officials told.

The Israeli military said it struck several Hamas targets in response to continued rocket fire out of Gaza. It said eight sites were struck.

Hamas fired dozens of rockets into Israel, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after almost 300 Palestinians were hurt in violence at Al Aqsa mosque.

Seven members of one family, including three children, were killed in northern Gaza after an explosion whose origins were unknown.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been fuelled by the planned forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and by an Israeli forces raid on Al Aqsa on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Saba Qamar
18 mins ago
Saba Qamar Leaves Fans Drooling Over Her Million Watt Beauty

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with...
Hania Aamir
2 hours ago
What’s the new name given to Hania Aamir by netizens?

Leading Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again come under fire from...
Angelina Jolie
3 hours ago
What trait did Angelina Jolie inherit from her mother?

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, in a recent interview, spoke about how...
Ayeza Khan life
4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan shares an insight into her busy life

With having so many commitments in her busy schedule it is safe...
Kanwal Aftab makeover
14 hours ago
Photos: Take A Look At Kanwal Aftab’s Bridal Makeover

Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, who recently tied the knot with Zulqarnan...
Dananeer Mobeen
19 hours ago
Pawri Girl Recites Atif Aslam’s Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat In Her Soulful Voice

Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl has recited Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saba Qamar
18 mins ago
Saba Qamar Leaves Fans Drooling Over Her Million Watt Beauty

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with...
Afghan Peace: FM underlines challenges, opportunities following COAS’s Kabul visit
39 mins ago
Afghan Peace: FM underlines challenges, opportunities following COAS’s Kabul visit

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tuesday that hopes are high...
Asad Umar
1 hour ago
‘Risk of mortality due to COVID-19 rises sharply with age,’ Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said...
Hania Aamir
2 hours ago
What’s the new name given to Hania Aamir by netizens?

Leading Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again come under fire from...