Ahmed Ali Butt surprises fans with his new ritzy look

Comedian and actor Ahmed Ali Butt surprised everyone with his recent haircut and new look after his extraordinary weight loss.

He shared a photo of the new haircut and wrote, “Bolo Mashallah!

New cut banta hay new look kay saath.

Ahmed Ali Butt is the grandson of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan and is also a renowned actor of the Pakistani Showbiz industry.

In the photo shared by the actor, it can be seen that he has lost an extraordinary amount of body mass which in turn has shocked everyone. The overall change in appearance of the actor has taken a new turn as he shared a photo with a new haircut for which his fans are praising him.

It was earlier reported that the comedian actor Ahmed Ali Butt will be making an entry in Bollywood with the Indian Punjabi film ‘Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi.’