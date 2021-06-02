Double Click 728 x 90
BTS: “Butter” goes no. 1 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart

Raba Noor

02nd Jun, 2021. 08:51 pm
BTS: “Butter”

K-pop band BTS’s latest song Butter has been breaking records and ruling the charts since its release. It became the most viewed song on YouTube.

The song garnered 113 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record of their earlier released English song Dynamite, and has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well.

The Billboard charts announced the news on their official Twitter page.

Take a look:

BTS’ second English song Butter is a dance-pop track with the band’s distinctive bassline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses, and walking on tiptoes.

