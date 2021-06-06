Hania Aamir posts mysterious tweet on Asim Azhar

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has posted a mysterious tweet in response her ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar.

The beautiful star seemed to take a jab at Asim Azhar as she tweets: “You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity.”

Her tweet was in response to Asim’s a cryptic tweet, seemingly suggesting that his break up with the actress was “a narrow escape”

You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity. — Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) June 6, 2021

The backlash and criticism had gotten to Hania as she took to instagram to share a video clip where she is seen distressed and one of her friends is trying to bring a smile on her face.

The post reads: “Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing.”

She continued, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong.”

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania added.



