Mehmood Ghaznavi Sabri passes away at 72

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 01:33 pm
Mehmood Ghaznavi Sabri

Haji Mehmood Farid Sabri, the youngest brother of world renowned Qawwal Haji Ghulam Farid Sabri and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri Qawwal from Pakistan and India passed away in Karachi today. He was the youngest uncle of late Qawwal Amjad Sabri.

Haji Mehmood Sabri was buried in the Paposh Nagar Cemetery in the Karachi Central district.

His qawwalis were well received across the globe, including Germany and several European countries.

He organized many programs in Europe to collect donations for The Namal Institute located in Mianwali District, Punjab which was established by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The funds collected were sent home after the many programs hosted in Europe.

