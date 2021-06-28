Samina Peerzada expresses grief on the demise of Begum Khursheed Shahid

Samina Peerzada, a senior actress and host of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, expressed grief over the demise of Begum Khursheed Shahid, a popular actress of the past film, radio, TV and stage.

Samina Peerzada wrote a special message on the micro-blogging site Twitter in memory of actress Begum Khursheed Shahid.

RIP Begum Khursheed Shahid. One of our finest. Powerhouse of talent. A grand Lady we all admired n loved. She will be remembered n missed forever for all her great roles onTV n theatre and her grace n unique style — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) June 27, 2021

The actress wrote in her tweet that “Begum Khursheed Shahid was the powerhouse of talent in our industry.”

“She will be remembered n missed forever for all her great roles on TV n theatre and her grace n unique style,” she wrote.

The actress also prayed for the forgiveness of Begum Khursheed Shahid.

It should be noted that Begum Khursheed Shahid, mother of Salman Shahid, a popular actress and actor of the past film, radio, TV and stage, passed away yesterday.

Begum Khursheed Shahid started her career with All India Radio. She migrated from Delhi to Pakistan. At the beginning of her career, she also worked in Lahore Theater. Her first comedy drama was Ras Malai which aired on PTV.

Some of her most memorable dramas include Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, ‘Uncle Urfi’, ‘Zair, Zabar, Pesh’ and ‘Parchaiyan’.

Begum Khursheed Shahid was also awarded the Pride of Performance in 1984 by the Government of Pakistan. She was also proficient in classical music.

Begum Khursheed Shahid had last shown the true essence of her acting in the film ‘Khamosh Pani’.