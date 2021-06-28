Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Samina Peerzada expresses grief on the demise of Begum Khursheed Shahid

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 01:42 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Samina Peerzada Begum Khursheed

Samina Peerzada, a senior actress and host of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, expressed grief over the demise of Begum Khursheed Shahid, a popular actress of the past film, radio, TV and stage.

Samina Peerzada wrote a special message on the micro-blogging site Twitter in memory of actress Begum Khursheed Shahid.

The actress wrote in her tweet that “Begum Khursheed Shahid was the powerhouse of talent in our industry.”

“She will be remembered n missed forever for all her great roles on TV n theatre and her grace n unique style,” she wrote.

The actress also prayed for the forgiveness of Begum Khursheed Shahid.

It should be noted that Begum Khursheed Shahid, mother of Salman Shahid, a popular actress and actor of the past film, radio, TV and stage, passed away yesterday.

Begum Khursheed Shahid started her career with All India Radio. She migrated from Delhi to Pakistan. At the beginning of her career, she also worked in Lahore Theater. Her first comedy drama was Ras Malai which aired on PTV.

Some of her most memorable dramas include Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, ‘Uncle Urfi’, ‘Zair, Zabar, Pesh’ and ‘Parchaiyan’.

Begum Khursheed Shahid was also awarded the Pride of Performance in 1984 by the Government of Pakistan. She was also proficient in classical music.

Begum Khursheed Shahid had last shown the true essence of her acting in the film ‘Khamosh Pani’.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
4 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
6 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Anushka
37 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
Hareem Shah wedding
6 hours ago
Do you know who Hareem Shah’s husband is?

News has been circulating that Hareem Shah, who gained fame from the...
sajal aly dance
7 hours ago
Watch: Sajal Aly and Pakistan’s popular showbiz duo groove to desi beats

Popular Pakistan showbiz industry actors Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and his wife...
Jennifer Aniston
7 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston says she “accidentally” insulted Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her experience working with Dolly Parton on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
4 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
6 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
8 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
37 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...