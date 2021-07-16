Former veteran actress Sultana Zafar passes away at 66

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 02:05 pm
Sultana Zafar

Former most popular veteran actress Sultana Zafar breathed her last breath in the United States at the age of 66 today.

Sultana Zafar was a well-known former actress of the Pakistani drama industry. She has also shown the true essence of her acting in dramas like ‘Tanhaiyyan’.

She showed the essence of her acting in notable dramas like Tanhaiyyan, Uroosa, and Akhri Chattan.

She also won the hearts of fans with her performances in drama serials like Munkir, Woh, and Tanhaiyyan.

After retiring from the showbiz industry, Sultana Zafar ran a boutique in Dallas, Texas called Armale Studios.

Shama Junejo, who worked with her in the drama serial ‘Uroosa’, lamented the demise of the former actress in her tweet, saying, “Sultana Aunty worked with me in Uroosa, and also came to my wedding. We have many fond memories together.”

