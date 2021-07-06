Double Click 728 x 90
Syeda Tuba Aamir breaks silence over divorce rumors

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:02 pm
Tuba Aamir divorce

Well known anchor person and wife of PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Syeda Tuba Aamir has given a subtle and silent message to critics after remaining silent on the rumors regarding her divorce.

She congratulated Aamir Liaquat on his birthday through a tweet.

Actress Tuba Aamir tagged Aamir Liaquat in her tweet and wrote, “Happy birthday Aamir Liaquat wishing you an amazing year ahead! May good luck always be your friend and may trouble be always a stranger in your life ahead Aameen.”

“Shine bright,” she added at the end of her birthday message.

Aamir Liaquat has also thanked his wife in response to her message.

It should be noted that in the last few days, rumors were circulating about the break-up of Tuba Aamir’s marriage with Aamir Liaquat, on which Tuba Aamir had remained mute.

Finally breaking the silence regarding these rumors, Syeda Tuba Aamir wished her husband on his birthday, proving to netizens that it was fake news which was circulating.

