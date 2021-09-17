All preparations for Umer Sharif’s treatment at US hospital completed: Zareen Umer

Raba NoorWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 06:25 pm
Umer Sharif's treatment

Leading comedian Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer says in her statement that all preparations have been made for Umer Sharif’s treatment at the United States, George Washington Hospital.

In a statement, Zareen Umer said, “The US government had issued visas to them and there is no problem in departure. The air ambulance invoice will be sent to the Sindh government, after which the Sindh government will pay for the air ambulance.”

She further said that all preparations have been made at George Washington Hospital and actress Reema is worried about Umer Sharif’s health.

Meanwhile, Umer Shaif is currently is under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

