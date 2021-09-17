All preparations for Umer Sharif’s treatment at US hospital completed: Zareen Umer
Leading comedian Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer says in her statement that all preparations have been made for Umer Sharif’s treatment at the United States, George Washington Hospital.
In a statement, Zareen Umer said, “The US government had issued visas to them and there is no problem in departure. The air ambulance invoice will be sent to the Sindh government, after which the Sindh government will pay for the air ambulance.”
She further said that all preparations have been made at George Washington Hospital and actress Reema is worried about Umer Sharif’s health.
Meanwhile, Umer Shaif is currently is under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.
Read More
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power
Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her 'susral' goes viral
The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram...
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree
Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video
Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills. Recently...
Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral
Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has...