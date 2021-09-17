Ananya Panday shows off her perfectly toned figure in a beach selfie

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday set the temperature high on social media as she shared a picture of herself in a black bikini, showing off her perfectly toned figure.

The Student of the Year actress is currently enjoining her vacation in the Maldives.

Ananya, took to her Instagram shared picture of herself as it seemed to be she is posing inside her room during her vacation in the Maldives, as she captioned her selfie, “Hot mess”. Ananya tied her long, flowy hair and let her eyes do all the talking. Her selfie game is also on point.

Have a look.

She also shares a glimpse of her vacation on her Instagram stories.