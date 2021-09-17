Ananya Panday shows off her perfectly toned figure in a beach selfie
Bollywood diva Ananya Panday set the temperature high on social media as she shared a picture of herself in a black bikini, showing off her perfectly toned figure.
The Student of the Year actress is currently enjoining her vacation in the Maldives.
Ananya, took to her Instagram shared picture of herself as it seemed to be she is posing inside her room during her vacation in the Maldives, as she captioned her selfie, “Hot mess”. Ananya tied her long, flowy hair and let her eyes do all the talking. Her selfie game is also on point.
Have a look.
She also shares a glimpse of her vacation on her Instagram stories.
Read More
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power
Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her 'susral' goes viral
The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram...
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree
Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video
Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills. Recently...
Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral
Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has...