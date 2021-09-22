Ayeza Khan flaunts her new dazzling look in her latest photoshoot, see photos
Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani television actress who was born on January 15, 1991. Khan has starred in a lot of television series, including Zard Mausam (2012), Adhoori Aurat (2013), Mere Meherbaan (2014), Koi Chand Rakh (2018), and Yaariyan (2018).
She receives critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mehwish in Mere Paas Tum Ho. Khan has won numerous awards, including the Lux Style Awards, and the Pakistan International Screen Awards.
She began her career as an actress at the age of 18, making her debut with a supporting role in the drama Tum Jo Miley. After supporting roles in television series, she appeared as a leading actress
Recently, Ayeza is showcasing her talent in the field of molding. Day by day she becomes more popular with her spectacular shoots.
On today, Ayeza went for another photoshoot in which she looks stunning.
Have a look!
