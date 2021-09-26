Feroze Khan announces his upcoming drama serial ‘Ay Mushte Khaak’
After the success of Khuda or Mohabbat 3, Feroze Khan is all set to give another hit in his upcoming blockbuster drama ‘Ay Mushte Khaak.’
Took to Instagram, the actor announced the news about his upcoming dramas serial and shared a photo of himself through the lens as he seemed to prepare for his scene.
“AY MUSHTE KHAAK #COMINGSOON,” he wrote in the caption.
Feroze already marked his name in some of his major hit dramas such as Khaani, Gul-e-Rana, Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.
