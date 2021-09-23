Firdous Jamal talks about his controversial Statement over Mahira

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 11:59 pm
Firdous Jamal

Firdous Jamal is a popular Pakistani television, stage, and film actor. He began his career in Hindko drama and has since become a well-known person in Pakistan’s media industry.

He appeared in over 300 television plays, 150 stage plays, 200 radio plays, and 50 films. His drama Manchalay Ka Sauda is considered a Master Piece. His drama Pyarey Afzal can be called his modern-day success milestone. The actor was involved in a controversy when he made some statements against actress Mahira Khan. The industry saw a division in this controversy.

Recently, he has once again talked about his controversy about Mahira Khan when asked by the anchor Sheikh Qasim if he has changed his thoughts or they are the same regarding Mahira.

Talking about it he said, “What thoughts? I have not said anything bad, I said that she should do character roles, she should do characterization. Who, according to us is a heroine, a small and little girl who is doing amusing things, dancing and singing, who is vivacious, looks youthful and innocent, I said now she doesn’t fit that criterion”

“She should do character roles which don’t mean that she should become mother or aunt but she can be a good wife, a good sister, a social worker.” Said Firdous

He further said“For us, the heroine is a youthful girl, who is naughty, an immature girl, a happy soul who is moving here and there, jumping with joy, which itself is a wrong concept. Any good character is the real hero or heroine be it Mother or Some other person of substance”

