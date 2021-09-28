Ghana Ali knows how to deal with nasty remarks amid pregnancy announcement

Pakistani actress, Ghana Ali is a mom in the making. She shared the news of her first pregnancy with followers on social media in a heartfelt message.

Ghana Ali, who tied the knot to millionaire Umair Gulzar, shared multiple snaps flaunting her growing baby bump with a beautiful message.

“We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon! Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can’t wait to meet our new addition. Please remember us in your prayers,” the note read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA UMAIR👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

However, the keyboard warriors are always ready to hit the celebrities with their nasty comments and displeasing remarks.

And this is why the Sun Yaara star cleared the air on when she got married as the internet went into a frenzy after her pregnancy announcement.

On the other hand, the joyful news was met by a string of congratulations and prayers by celebrities such as Areeba Habib, Sadia Ghaffar and others.

Ghana Ali also requested her Insta fam to pray for her little family and her soon-to-arrive baby.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghana’s husband already has a wife and a 4-year-old son, sources said.