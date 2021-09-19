Hira Mani shares a heartfelt post about her late father

Raba NoorWeb Editor

20th Sep, 2021. 12:51 am
Hira Mani

Hira Mani, a well-known actress in the showbiz industry who lost her father yesterday, shared her father’s memorable story with fans on social media.

After her father’s death, Hira took to the photo and video sharing app Instagram, where she shared a meaningful post for her fans.

The actress shared on her Instagram post what her late father said to her in his life.

She wrote, “Death is a gateway of new life so be careful don’t do anything bad to others and secure your new life after death.”

Sharing this meaningful post, she wrote in the caption, “Mere abbu ki bohat achi achi baatien thien waqtan fawaqtan app sub se share kerti Rahungi inshallah.”

After that, she shared his late father’s post on her Instgaram, the post read golden word written by her father.

It should be noted that Hira Mani’s father Syed Farrukh Jamal passed away yesterday.

Hira’s father’s death was reported on social media by her husband Salman Sheikh (Mani).

