Kim Kardashian pens a special note for her mother, sister on Daughter’s Day

American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian sheds light on her feisty years with sister Kourtney Kardashian and asked her little daughters to be ‘easy’ on her as they grow up.

In a lengthy note on Daughter’s Day, the business mogul also apologized to her mom Kris Jenner for her stubborn teenage years.

“I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol. North and Chi please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in these pics.”

“Mom- I’m sorry! I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and somehow even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photoshoots in the garage. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!” the mother of four concluded.

Commenting on the post, Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”