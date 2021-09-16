Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick’s bond on the rocks after DM controversy
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father of her three children, is not in contact with her.
The friendship between the former flames, according to an informant, is non-existent.
“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent outside of coparenting,” the source added of the Poosh creator and the Flip It Like Disick alum.
“He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them,” the insider added. “He’s also focused on his brand and any possibilities that come his way.”
When Kourtney started dating Travis Barker, according to another insider, things got even worse.
They stated, “What’s really got him stirred up is the effect Travis [Barker] and Kourtney’s connection is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”
Disick just ended his relationship with Amelia Hamlin Gray.
“Amelia was the one who called it quits,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the breakup had nothing to do with the Talentless founder’s recent turmoil with Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima. “This breakup was bound to happen.”
Read More
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment
King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."
Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood
Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos
Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...