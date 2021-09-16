Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick’s bond on the rocks after DM controversy

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father of her three children, is not in contact with her.

The friendship between the former flames, according to an informant, is non-existent.

“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent outside of coparenting,” the source added of the Poosh creator and the Flip It Like Disick alum.

“He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them,” the insider added. “He’s also focused on his brand and any possibilities that come his way.”

When Kourtney started dating Travis Barker, according to another insider, things got even worse.

They stated, “What’s really got him stirred up is the effect Travis [Barker] and Kourtney’s connection is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

Disick just ended his relationship with Amelia Hamlin Gray.

“Amelia was the one who called it quits,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the breakup had nothing to do with the Talentless founder’s recent turmoil with Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima. “This breakup was bound to happen.”