Mawra Hocane celebrates her 29th birthday with co-star Ameer Gilani
Lollywood’s gorgeous diva Mawra Hocane, is enjoying her 29th birthday celebrations with lovely wishes and prayers alongside her Sabaat co-star Ameer Gilani and some close friends.
Took to Instagram, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress shares a series of adorable pictures from her birthday bash.
Have a look:
A number of fellow celebrities, fans, and family members send warm wishes to Mawra on her birthday, Check out who all have wished the beautiful.
On the other hand, Ameer Gilani also posted a picture to wish Mawra along with a heartfelt birthday note.
“Happy birthday to one of the most genuine, kind and beautiful souls. May you have many more happy and healthy ones InshaAllah. Stay the same,” he wrote in the caption.
