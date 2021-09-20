Maya Ali’s good hair day pictures in a baby pink outfit, see photos

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She was born on 27th July 1989 in Lahore. She is the best actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

The actress took to her Instagram to share her latest hair transformation with fans as she uploaded new photos and also receive a series of appreciative comments on these photos.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Sanam, Mann Mayal, Diyar-e-Dil, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, and many more.