Maya Ali wishes birthday to her little brother with a lovable note

Tahir Yameen

27th Sep, 2021. 11:39 pm
Maya

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She is the best actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films. She has 6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Maya Ali, one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress her fans with her amazing acting talent and impeccable fashion sense. Maya Ali wishes birthday to her little brother with a lovable note.

Maya wrote, “Happy birthday chotu @afnan_q420. You have no idea how much I miss you, I wish we were together on this day. I miss all our small fights over stupid things, miss our late night gossip sessions on seasons, I miss when you used to teach me about life even and I always wonder how do you know so much more about life at this age.”

“I just want to tell you iffi I love you no matter how far you are, I am super proud of you and how you’re handling things on your own MashALLAH. Ufff can’t wait to take new pictures together. (Sab batein apni jagah laikin Amma mujh se ziada pyar karti hain)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

 

