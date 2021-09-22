Minal Khan wishes her ‘twin’ brothers on their birthday

Pakistani actress Minal Khan wishes her ‘twin’ brothers on their birthday on Instagram.

She shared a photo of her twin brothers which is taken from her wedding, along with the cute picture she also wrote a birthday wish for her brothers. “Happy Birthday twins, Huzaifa Khan, Hammad Khan.”

The first brother, Huzaifa, thanked his sister for the wish.

After that, her twin sister Aiman Khan commented under the picture in an interesting way that, “you stole my post.”

At the same time, Aiman gave a lot of love to her sister Minal and said that “You are the best for me.”

Yesterday, Minal had celebrated her husband Ahsan Moshin Khan’s birthday with her family and some close friends.